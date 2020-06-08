MENU
2020-06-08

VIDÉO | Revivez la première ronde du Repêchage LHJMQ 2020!

Repêchage LHJMQ
par
LHJMQ/QMJHL
Voir plus de vidéos sur la chaîne Repêchage LHJMQ de LHJMQ TV

 

Revivez la première ronde de la Séance de sélection 2020 de la LHJMQ en sons et en images!

plus de nouvelles
1:36
Entrevue Post-Repêchage LHJMQ 2020 | Vincent Filion
Il y a 8 heures
1:16
Entrevue Post-Repêchage LHJMQ 2020 | Samuel Savoie
Il y a 8 heures
36 joueurs sélectionnés au Repêchage LHJMQ des joueurs américains 2020
Il y a 12 heures
0:39
Repêchage LHJMQ 2020 | Réaction instantanée de Nathan Drapeau
Il y a 2 jours
1:16
Entrevue Post-Repêchage LHJMQ 2020 | Leighton Carruthers
Il y a 3 jours
2:13
Entrevue Post-Repêchage LHJMQ 2020 | Antonin Verreault
Il y a 3 jours