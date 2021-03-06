FR
2021-03-06
Val-d’Or l’emporte en tirs de barrage! Foreurs 4 Voltigeurs 3
5:21
Saguenéens Chicoutimi
Drakkar Baie-Comeau
Un match de 14 buts! Saguenéens 9 Drakkar 5
Il y a 2 heures
2:38
Phoenix Sherbrooke
Tigres Victoriaville
Serdyuk reçoit la première étoile ! Tigres 5 Phœnix 0
Il y a 3 heures
5:49
Armada Blainville-Boisbriand
Océanic Rimouski
Blainville-Boisbriand remporte un festival offensif ! Armada 6 Océanic 5
Il y a 3 heures
6:27
Remparts Québec
Cataractes Shawinigan
Sigouin a été fumant! Cataractes 1 Remparts 4
Il y a 5 heures
5:38
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Olympiques Gatineau
Cinq victoires consécutives pour Gatineau! Olympiques 7 Huskies 3
Il y a 8 heures
2:45
Top 10 Buts
Top 10 LHJMQ | Voici les plus beaux buts de février 2021!
Il y a 12 heures