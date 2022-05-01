MENU
2022-05-01

Un match de quatre points pour Zachary Roy! Titan 2 Islanders 10

Islanders Charlottetown Faits Saillants Titan Acadie-Bathurst
Voir plus de vidéos sur la chaîne Faits Saillants de LHJMQ TV
