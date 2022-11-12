MENU
2022-11-12

Un blanchissage Lapenna! Islanders 2 Mooseheads 0

Islanders Charlottetown Mooseheads Halifax Faits Saillants
3:39
Saint John remporte son match à domicile! Voltigeurs 1 Sea Dogs 4
Il y a 6 heures
3:48
Deux buts pour Loshing! Titan 1 Wildcats 4
Il y a 7 heures
7:05
Veillette s'occupe des Foreurs! Cataractes 8 Foreurs 5
Il y a 10 heures
5:20
Théo Rochette obtient son tour du chapeau! Remparts 5 Drakkar 3
Il y a 1 journée
2:56
Tyson Hinds marque à deux reprises! Phœnix 3 Océanic 1
Il y a 1 journée
5:07
Nathan Darveau tient tête à l'Armada! Armada 2 Tigres 5
Il y a 1 journée