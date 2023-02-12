FR
2023-02-12
Sprynar est la première étoile! Drakkar 1 Océanic 2
Drakkar Baie-Comeau
Océanic Rimouski
6:30
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Faits Saillants
Rouyn remporte la bataille de l'Abitibi! Huskies 8 Foreurs 4
Il y a 2 heures
4:23
Sea Dogs Saint John
Faits Saillants
Saint John gagne contre Bathurst! Titan 4 Sea Dogs 5
Il y a 3 heures
5:50
67's Ottawa
highlights
Gatineau l'emporte à nouveau face à Ottawa! 67's 1 Olympiques 4
Il y a 21 heures
3:35
highlights
Eagles Cap-Breton
Une soirée parfaite pour Ruccia à Blainville-Boisbriand! Eagles 5 Armada 0
Il y a 21 heures
5:59
highlights
Islanders Charlottetown
Gallant donne la victoire aux siens! Wildcats 4 Islanders 5
Il y a 21 heures
4:46
baie-comeau drakkar
highlights
Un but et une aide pour Justin Poirier! Drakkar 5 Océanic 4
Il y a 23 heures