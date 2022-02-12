MENU
2022-02-12

Québec prend sa revanche! Remparts 4 Olympiques 3

Remparts Québec Olympiques Gatineau Faits Saillants
Voir plus de vidéos sur la chaîne Faits Saillants de LHJMQ TV
plus de nouvelles
7:11
Le Cap-Breton l'emporte à Drummondville! Eagles 5 Voltigeurs 4
Il y a 3 heures
3:38
Rimouski l'emporte à la maison! Saguenéens 2 Océanic 4
Il y a 3 heures
4:52
Un tour du chapeau pour Pellerin! Drakkar 2 Tigres 5
Il y a 3 heures
LE CALENDRIER DES DIVISIONS DU QUÉBEC MAINTENANT DISPONIBLE
Il y a 10 heures
8:21
Parent récolte la première étoile! Wildcats 4 Phœnix 5
Il y a 20 heures
4:19
Rimouski l'emporte face aux puissants Sea Dogs! Sea Dogs 1 Océanic 6
Il y a 23 heures