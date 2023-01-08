FR
2023-01-08
Moncton l’emporte! Islanders 1 Wildcats 4
Islanders Charlottetown
Wildcats Moncton
Faits Saillants
5:51
Saguenéens Chicoutimi
Tigres Victoriaville
Chicoutimi surprend Victo! Tigres 4 Saguenéens 6
Il y a 3 heures
5:11
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Armada Blainville-Boisbriand
Rouyn gagne à domicile! Armada 3 Huskies 5
Il y a 3 heures
4:24
Phoenix Sherbrooke
Cataractes Shawinigan
Un tour du chapeau pour Jacob Melanson! Phœnix 5 Cataractes 2
Il y a 3 heures
3:28
Océanic Rimouski
Sea Dogs Saint John
Un match de trois points Béland! Océanic 4 Sea Dogs 1
Il y a 5 heures
8:04
Eagles Cap-Breton
Mooseheads Halifax
La séquence se poursuit pour Halifax! Eagles 4 Mooseheads 5
Il y a 5 heures
6:17
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Faits Saillants
Trois points pour Olivier Dubois! Titan 1 Huskies 4
Il y a 18 heures