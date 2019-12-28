MENU
2019-12-28

L’attaque du Titan s’amuse! Sea Dogs 2 Titan 5

Sea Dogs Saint John Faits Saillants Titan Acadie-Bathurst
6:34
Cape Breton obtient six buts d'avance sur Halifax! Eagles 7 Mooseheads 1
Il y a 5 minutes
2:59
Chicoutimi double Rimouski! Saguenéens 6 Océanic 3
Il y a 39 minutes
4:12
Un tour du chapeau pour Yaroslav Likhachev! Armada 7 Remparts 2
Il y a 58 minutes
3:08
Deux buts pour Anthony Poulin! Tigres 6 Voltigeurs 2
Il y a 60 minutes
4:01
Baie-Comeau domine Shawinigan! Drakkar 5 Cataractes 1
Il y a 1 heure
4:22
Gatineau surprend Sherbrooke! Phœnix 3 Olympiques 4
Il y a 1 heure