FR
EN
MENU
2022-12-01
Deux buts pour Belchamber! Titan 2 Drakkar 4
Drakkar Baie-Comeau
Faits Saillants
Titan Acadie-Bathurst
Voir plus de vidéos sur la chaîne
Faits Saillants
de LHJMQ TV
plus de nouvelles
6:50
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Phoenix Sherbrooke
33 arrêts pour Couture! Phœnix 3 Huskies 4
Il y a 35 minutes
Liam Kilfoil
Espoirs LHJMQ
Repêchage LHJMQ 2023 | Sous la Loupe : Liam Kilfoil
Il y a 7 heures
Joueurs-étudiants du mois
Joueurs-étudiants du mois de novembre 2022
Il y a 10 heures
Dylan Gill
Moment Communautaire
Moment Communautaire | Gill fait vivre une expérience inoubliable à un jeune loup
Il y a 12 heures
4:06
Saguenéens Chicoutimi
Faits Saillants
Une soirée parfaite pour Lavallée! Titan 0 Saguenéens 4
Il y a 1 journée
6:13
Océanic Rimouski
Mooseheads Halifax
Lawrence s'impose à son premier match avec Halifax! Mooseheads 5 Océanic 3
Il y a 1 journée