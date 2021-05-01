FR
2021-05-01
Blainville-Boisbriand gagne le match trois! Armada 5 Olympiques 2
Armada Blainville-Boisbriand
Olympiques Gatineau
plus de nouvelles
4:35
Wildcats Moncton
Faits Saillants
Acadie-Bathurst passe au prochain tour! Wildcats 4 Titan 5
Il y a 36 minutes
Espoirs LNH
Fenplast
En Route vers le Repêchage LNH 2021 | Top 10 Espoirs d’Avril
Il y a 11 heures
2:54
Remparts Québec
voltigeurs drummondville
Québec remporte la série en trois matchs! Remparts 5 Voltigeurs 2
Il y a 1 journée
1:30
Cataractes Shawinigan
Océanic Rimouski
Rimouski remporte le match ultime! Océanic 2 Cataractes 0
Il y a 1 journée
7:09
Sea Dogs Saint John
Faits Saillants
Victoire importante pour Bathurst! Sea Dogs 3 Titan 4
Il y a 1 journée
william rouleau
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Joueurs-étudiants du mois | Profil William Rouleau
Il y a 1 journée