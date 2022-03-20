FR
2022-03-20
Bathurst gagne son match face à Cap-Breton! Eagles 2 Titan 5
Eagles Cap-Breton
Faits Saillants
Titan Acadie-Bathurst
Faits Saillants
2:34
Olympiques Gatineau
Océanic Rimouski
Deux victoires en deux matchs pour Rimouski face à Gatineau! Océanic 3 Olympiques 1
Il y a 58 minutes
6:14
Islanders Charlottetown
Wildcats Moncton
Charlottetown l'emporte à nouveau! Wildcats 3 Islanders 5
Il y a 2 heures
Drakkar Baie-Comeau
Arseneau suspendu cinq parties pour violation de la politique antidiscrimatoire
Il y a 7 heures
4:55
Wildcats Moncton
Sea Dogs Saint John
Belle victoire à domicile pour Saint John! Wildcats 2 Sea Dogs 6
Il y a 19 heures
5:09
Huskies Rouyn-Noranda
Drakkar Baie-Comeau
Une soirée de deux buts pour Bourash! Drakkar 3 Huskies 4
Il y a 21 heures
6:50
Phoenix Sherbrooke
Mooseheads Halifax
Une domination de Sherbrooke face à Halifax! Mooseheads 2 Phœnix 7
Il y a 21 heures