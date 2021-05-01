MENU
Acadie-Bathurst passe au prochain tour! Wildcats 4 Titan 5

Wildcats Moncton Faits Saillants Titan Acadie-Bathurst
6:29
Blainville-Boisbriand gagne le match trois! Armada 5 Olympiques 2
Il y a 3 heures
En Route vers le Repêchage LNH 2021 | Top 10 Espoirs d’Avril
Il y a 11 heures
2:54
Québec remporte la série en trois matchs! Remparts 5 Voltigeurs 2
Il y a 1 journée
1:30
Rimouski remporte le match ultime! Océanic 2 Cataractes 0
Il y a 1 journée
7:09
Victoire importante pour Bathurst! Sea Dogs 3 Titan 4
Il y a 1 journée
Joueurs-étudiants du mois | Profil William Rouleau
Il y a 1 journée